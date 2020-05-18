Kim Zolciak Admits to Getting Botox and Lip Fillers During Coronavirus Pandemic

by Brett Malec & Alyssa Ray | Mon., May. 18, 2020 10:24 AM
Yes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann did get Botox and lip fillers during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday, the Bravolebrity virtually caught up with Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. During the after show, the Don't Be Tardy star gave an update on her cosmetic procedures amid this time of self-isolation and social distancing.
"Kim, what's up with the Botox and fillers and all that stuff? I would think that what I'm looking at is nine weeks without it, right?" Andy grilled the Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran.
"Um, no Andy. So, Atlanta opened up," the reality TV star reminded the late night host. Of course, Kim was referring to the end-of-April lift of Georgia's stay-at-home order. Furthermore, she also mentioned that her doctor had been on maternity leave prior to quarantine.
Thus, once her home state opened back up, she and daughter Brielle Biermann were the medical professional's first patients back.
"Brielle and I both were her first," she continued. "She did my Botox and touched up my lips a little bit."
Before viewers could rush to judgement, Kim clarified that the Botox she receives is more than a cosmetic procedure. Specifically, she uses Botox to treat migraines.
"I get migraines from, like just in general, so the Botox really helps me in the back of my neck here and here," the mother of six noted. "So, that's kinda my goal. I mean I am getting old. I'll be 42 on Tuesday."
As for daughter Brielle? Andy was curious if the visit to the doctor's office included Botox injections for Kim's daughter.
"Like, you're telling me Brielle got Botox?" Andy asked after he pondered if Botox ages a young person.
"No, Brielle did her lips," Kim explained. "She wanted to…outline the actual lip line itself so that pops sometimes. There's a fine balance."
Following Kim's declaration that Brielle is 23 and will do "what she wants to do," Andy quipped that she's "strong-willed like her mother."
As E! readers surely know, Brielle made a change to her appearance this year by dissolving her lip fillers. Yet, after making the decision to dissolve her fillers, the Don't Be Tardy daughter said on Instagram that she was going to re-inject her lips "just a tad."
You can catch Kim's confession in the footage above!
Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday through Thursday at 11 p.m. on Bravo!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
