Robe-Clad Kaley Cuoco Does TODAY Interview in Her Car After WiFi Malfunction

Talk about a work from home nightmare.
On Monday, Kaley Cuoco found herself in the middle of a hilarious—and super relatable—pickle during her virtual visit to TODAY. Joining from inside of her car and donning her bathrobe, The Big Bang Theory star revealed that she had been experiencing WiFi problems ahead of her interview and was forced to improvise.
"Let me tell you something: Working from home is not working for me," she joked. "I woke up this morning to shower and get ready for this interview and my internet was down. So I had to go sit in the car in my hair towel and robe. This is what you're getting today. This is all I can muster up."
Also eager to make the interview on time was Cuoco's dog Luz, who also made an adorable cameo. "Because I got in the car for this interview, she was like, ‘Where are you going?'" she explained. "I'm like, ‘I don't know. I don't know what's happening.' So she followed me in."
While on the topic of her fur baby, Cuoco opened up about her and husband Karl Cook's decision to foster a dog during the pandemic. "I've been telling everyone to foster during this quarantine, which is amazing," she shared. "My only concern is when the quarantine is over that people are gonna wanna give them back. So I'm hoping that they stick with it with whatever animal that they are that they did rescue or foster and stick with it and keep it for the long haul."
Back in March, the 8 Simple Rules alum shared that she and Cook had adopted their foster pup Dumpy with a sweet post on Instagram. Snuggling up with their new family member in an adorable selfie, Cuoco wrote, "What a foster fail looks like. Dumpy Cook, you stole our hearts!!!!"
Adjusting to a new dog isn't the only change that the Cooks have experienced during the pandemic. The couple announced that they moved in together after being married for almost two years. "This quarantine has forced us to actually move in together," Cuoco joked during her virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live in April. "It's been great for our relationship. And we like each other we realized, which is even better."
Ahead of her interview, she commemorated the relationship milestone via Instagram with a celebratory selfie. "HOME," she captioned the picture, where Karl can be seen giving her a big kiss on the cheek as they snuggle up together. At the time, she admitted that the unpacking process wasn't going well.
"I was shooting in New York and got sent back here, obviously, ‘cause of everything that was going on and we got to move into the house together," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "So, we moved in and I can't anything, but the house is great," adding, "I think Karl would love it if I found my makeup at some point."
