Woman and 5-Year-Old Boy Drown in Pool at Home of Former MLB Player Carl Crawford

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
A 5-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman appear to have drowned at a Houston home that property and business records list as belonging to former baseball player Carl Crawford.
According to multiple reports, the incident occurred just before 3:00 p.m local time this past Saturday.
In a press released obtained by People, the Houston Police Department said the boy began struggling in the water and the woman made an attempt to save him. Both victims were unconscious when police arrived and they were pronounced dead after being transported to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital.
Police did not name the victims but according to family members who spoke to The Houston Chronicle, Bethany Lartigue and Kasen Hersi sadly passed away.
According to the publication, Bethany was not related to the 5-year-old. She also did not have a "personal connection" with Carl.
E! News has reached out to Carl's agent for comment on the incident.
"It has not processed yet," Bethany's brother Brandon Lartigue told The Houston Chronicle. "We're dealing with a lot of things right now because it's unexpected–the death of someone who had a lot of promise in life."
Brandon's wife Monique added, "Bethany loved kids, so it's not surprising to the family that she would try to save this boy. Bethany is the life of the party. There was never a dull moment around her. She's going to be greatly missed."
Bethany played for a professional women's football team called the Arlington Impact. Her family also described her as a strong swimmer.
"Our hearts are heavy. We know you have found eternal peace. Your soul touched us all! You were our solider, teammate, friend & SISTER!" the team shared on Instagram. "We will retire the #4 in your honor! You are #4EVEROURHERO."
While Carl has yet to publicly comment on the incident, the MLB athlete played for 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox.
He retired in 2016 and went on to serve as the CEO of 1501 Certified Entertainment, a music label home to artists like Megan Thee Stallion. Pop culture fans may also know Carl from his past relationship with Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada. They welcomed a son together and were engaged before calling off their relationship.
According to TMZ, the athlete was home at the time of this weekend's incident and was hosting a small gathering of six people. The publication reports Carl tried reviving them the best he could.