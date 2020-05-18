Woman and 5-Year-Old Boy Drown in Pool at Home of Former MLB Player Carl Crawford

A 5-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman appear to have drowned at a Houston home that property and business records list as belonging to former baseball player Carl Crawford.

According to multiple reports, the incident occurred just before 3:00 p.m local time this past Saturday.

In a press released obtained by People, the Houston Police Department said the boy began struggling in the water and the woman made an attempt to save him. Both victims were unconscious when police arrived and they were pronounced dead after being transported to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital.

Police did not name the victims but according to family members who spoke to The Houston Chronicle, Bethany Lartigue and Kasen Hersi sadly passed away.

According to the publication, Bethany was not related to the 5-year-old. She also did not have a "personal connection" with Carl.

E! News has reached out to Carl's agent for comment on the incident.