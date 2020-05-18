Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Expecting Baby No. 3

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 18, 2020 9:07 AM
And another baby makes five!
Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are expecting a third child together! The couple, who met and fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise, announced the pregnancy news on Monday morning, along with a sweet family photo.
"HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!! It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy!" Jade told her followers on Instagram Monday. "If you noticed I haven't been on social media much the past couple of months, it's because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic."
"Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby," she continued. "I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers."
"We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close!" Jade wrote, adding the hashtags #partyof5 #babynumber3.
Jade and Tanner welcomed their first child, Emmy, in 2017. The couple, who wed in 2016, welcomed son Brooks last year. Jade later revealed that she "accidentally" gave birth inside the master closet of their Southern California home.
"I've been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely," Jade told her fans last summer, adding that her water broke, and 75 minutes later she welcomed a "healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet."
