It's a Pearson Family Reunion for NBC's Red Nose Day 2020 With Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley Hosting

Maarten de Boer/NBC
by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 18, 2020 8:25 AM
Maarten de Boer/NBC
Missing the Pearson family from This Is Us? You can see some of them again on Red Nose Day, Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley have been tapped to host the annual fundraiser airing Thursday, May 21 on NBC.
The This Is Us stars will serve as co-hosts for the two-hour event that raises awareness and funds for children in need in the United States, Puerto Rico and some of the world's poorest communities. Additional participating talent includes Julia Roberts, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Paul Rudd, 5 Seconds of Summer, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Garner, Ricky Gervais, Joel McHale, Stephen Merchant, Sarah Silverman and Susan Kelechi-Watson.
Previously announced stars appearing include Bryan Cranston, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, OneRepublic, Jim Gaffigan, Ellie Goulding, Tony Hale, Noah Jupe, Mario Lopez, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Ray Romano, Lilly Singh, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor, Milo Ventimiglia and Broadway star Adrienne Warren.
Red Nose Day will include musical performances and sketches as well as short films that show viewers how the funds raised are used to help children. The night starts with Celebrity Escape Room at 8 p.m. with Lisa Kudrow, Adam Scott, Courteney Cox and Ben Stiller playing and Jack Black serving as the game master.
In addition to NBC and Walgreens, Mars Wrigley Confectionery and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have pledged support for Red Nose Day 2020 as partners of the campaign. Created by Emmy-winning writer-director Richard Curtis, Red Nose Day has raised $200 million and impacted nearly 25 million children.
Red Nose Day airs Thursday, May 21 beginning with Celebrity Escape Room at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?