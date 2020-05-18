Jessica Alba Gives Her Kids DIY Haircuts—and the End Results Are Pretty Impressive

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 18, 2020 8:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Jessica Alba's kids can thank their mom for their new 'dos.

The 39-year-old actress gave her three children—Honor, 11; Haven, 8; and Hayes, 2—haircuts and documented the experience on YouTube.

Alba trimmed her eldest daughter's hair for school pictures.  

"Because of sheltering in place and social distancing, the teachers have asked us to take her, sort of like, senior pictures but for sixth grade," she said. "I trimmed her hair, blended it, gave her little layers." 

She then decided to cut her younger kids' hair, too. Luckily, The Honest Company founder had her pal and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin on video chat for guidance.

"By the way, I bow down to hairdressers," the Fantastic Four star said earlier in the video. "I mean, that is really not easy at all, especially with impatient kids who are not trying to sit still."

Although, Alba did struggle with the scissors.

"Scissors are very sharp. I had no idea. I cut myself a few times," she said then proceeding to point out her wounds. "Cut, cut—this one keeps bleeding."

In addition to cutting Honor's hair, Alba helped the child with her skincare.

Photos

Best Beauty Advice From the Kardashians, Jessica Alba and More

So, what did the kiddos think of their new styles? Honor said she "really" liked her look because it had layers, and Haven said she liked her 'do "better because it's more neat" and because it no longer had split ends.

Watch the video to see Alba's work.

Want to see more celebrity at-home hair transformations? Check out the gallery.

Taylor Swift, Instagram

Taylor Swift / Instagram

Taylor Swift

The Lover singer recently showed off a fun, flirty and whimsical ensemble and beauty look that will make you dream of summer. She appeared to dye her hair with a few of her stands looking blue and pink.

Jamie Lynn Sigler

Instagram

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

The actress debuts a major hair change, one that she did herself! "That's 2 years of physical, emotional, and spiritual growth that I cut off right there on my bday," she shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of her holding up her locks.

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt/Instagram

Chris Pratt

With the help of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the Parks and Recreation alum got a "damn good" haircut as the parents-to-be continue to practice social distancing. 

Article continues below

Chris Lane

Instagram

Chris Lane

The country singer participated in Schick Hydro's #ShaveFromHome challenge to help raise money for out-of-work barbers during COVID-19. With the help from his Schick Hydro5 Sense Hydrate and Schick Hydro Groomer, Chris showed off his transformation on Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Pink Hair

Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle. "Rose all day," she captioned her video. 

Ryan Reynolds, Ponytail

Instagram

Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star is growing out his hair. And because his wife, Blake Lively, trolled him about his new hairstyle... he made fun of her right back.

Article continues below

Pauly D.

Twitter

Pauly D

The Jersey Shore alum makes fans lose their minds over his "quarantine beard."

Chris Noth

Instagram

Chris Noth

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.

Carson Daly, Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Carson Daly

The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.

Article continues below

Armie Hammer, Transformation, Hair, Instagram

Instagram

Armie Hammer

Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk, At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk

"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram

Hilary Duff, At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.  

Article continues below

Casey Cott, Corey Cott, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Casey Cott

The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.

Rosalia, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Rosalia

The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.

Ariana Grande, At-Home Hair Transformations

Twitter

Ariana Grande

"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.

Article continues below

Blake Shelton, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Twitter

Blake Shelton

Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt

"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham

In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.

Article continues below

Tamera Mowry, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Tamera Mowry-Housley

"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.

Maluma, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Maluma

A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!

To watch Alba talk about social distancing with her little ones, click here.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ecomm: generic e-comm shopping images

Today's Best Sales: Anthropologie, It Cosmetics, Revolve & More

Selena Gomez, Quarantine Selfie

Selena Gomez Is All of Us Taking Selfies in Quarantine

E-Comm: Best Memorial Day Sales A to Z, Online Shopping

Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 A to Z

E-Comm: Fenty Beauty Friends & Family Sale

Last Chance: Fenty Beauty's Friends & Family Sale Ends Today!

E-comm: Baby Foot Is the One Thing You Need Right Now

Why Baby Foot Is the 1 Thing You Need to Get Your Feet Summer Ready

Ecomm: Here's What To Use to Rest Your Eyes From Much Screen Time

8 Things to Help Rest Your Eyes From Too Much Screen Time

E-comm: 10 Verishop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

9 Verishop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

TAGS/ Jessica Alba , Celebrities , Beauty , Hair , Celeb Kids , Style Collective , Style , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.