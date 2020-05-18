Watch Kumail Nanjiani Plank for a Good Cause While Singing "Eternal Flame"

Kumail Nanjiani just accomplished the ultimate fitness goal.

During his virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, The Big Sick star performed an impressive rendition of The Bangles' hit song "Eternal Flame" while in a plank position. Aside from delighting viewers across the world, the performance was done to help host Ellen DeGeneres and Shutterfly raise money and awareness for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, which strives to strengthen how communities everywhere react to disasters by providing resources and aid.

Once in position, Kumail broke out in song and made his way through the first verse without wavering. Assuring Ellen that he wasn't much of a singer, he interrupted the song to say, "I can't sing." Wanting to give viewers a good performance he quipped, "This is me doing my best," before singing the track's classic lyric: "Is this burning an eternal flame?"

Feeling the music, Ellen's producer Andy Lassner chimed in to help Kumail carry the tune. As the Stuber star made began the second verse, the fan-favorite Ellen Show staffer quipped, "Just give him the money."