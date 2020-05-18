Selena Gomez Is All of Us Taking Selfies in Quarantine

Selena Gomez is all glammed up with nowhere to go.

On Sunday, the "Rare" singer treated fans to a series of selfies on Instagram, serving a big quarantine mood with her gorgeous snaps. Snuggling up in her bed and showing off her curls, Gomez can be seen flashing the camera a big smile and giving her followers another sneak peek at what's to come from her upcoming Rare Beauty line.

"I had an urge to put my make up on," she captioned the post. "My papa noticed then proceeded to ask "why do you look like that?" He whistled as he walked away. So there's that. Wearing all @rarebeauty."

Gomez's post was met with tons of positive comments from her celeb pals. Emily Ratajkowski left the "Lose You To Love Me Singer" a heart eyes emoji in the comments section, followed by Lily Collins, who wrote, "Gorgeous girl." Her longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo also praised Gomez with emojis, dropping two red hearts to give her glam his seal of approval.