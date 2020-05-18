Michael Jordan's Infamous "Flu Game" Was Actually the Result of Bad Pizza

For once and for all, the cause of Michael Jordan's infamous "flu game" has been settled—and it wasn't the flu.

Back in 1997 ahead of game five of the 1997 Finals against the Utah Jazz, it was initially said the iconic athlete had come down with flu-like symptoms and had been sick in the hours leading up to the court showdown. However, the court pro persevered and played despite his illness, scoring 38 points, including a finial 3-pointer.

"He had shown that no matter how sick he was, he's still the best player in the world," teammate Scottie Pippensaid in episode nine of ESPN's The Last Dance. In the episode, which aired Sunday night, the sports documentary miniseries revisited that iconic game and the sequence of events that transpired in Jordan's hotel room the night before.

As he and colleagues explained in the episode, they were staying at a hotel in Park City, Utah. Around 10 p.m., Jordan was hungry and they found a single pizza place that was still open.