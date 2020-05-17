Carlin Bates Says Newborn Daughter Is Struggling With Heart and Breathing Issues

Carlin Bates has shared details about her newborn daughter's health struggles.

On Saturday, the Bringing Up Bates star posted a statement on Instagram that breaks down the timeline of 15-week-old Layla's medical issues.

"There have been many ups and downs since our precious Layla was born," wrote the 22-year-old mother. "In some ways I feel like the hospital has become our 2nd home!"

She continued: "Since Layla was born, she has had breathing problems and episodes of turning blue where she can't catch her breath. When these first started happening we thought, 'Well, maybe it's because she was premature, so that's what's causing her to struggle more.'"

Bates explained that she herself had become ill with meningitis, causing her sister Erin to step in and care for the baby. While Bates was hospitalized, she received a call that Layla was being rushed to the hospital after breathing rapidly and turning blue. Then, her husband, 24-year-old Evan Stewart, stepped up big time.