James Charles "Farted at Least 50 Times" While Filming Instant Influencer Finale

by Derek Scancarelli | Sun., May. 17, 2020 9:16 AM
Influencer and beauty YouTube star James Charles has opened up about something deeply personal.
He took to Twitter Friday, confirming to his 5.5 million followers that he farted up a storm while taping the finale of his YouTube Originals competition show Instant Influencer.
It all started when one of his fellow judges—fellow makeup mogul and influencer Norvina—called him out for getting gassy on Twitter.
"If anyone is wondering why I kept making this face," Norvina began, accompanying a shot of the judges, her face looking stoic. "It's because James Charles was farting every 3 minutes. He was blowing me up. I was trying so hard not to laugh, and I wanted to kill him because there were 10 cameras locked on us the whole time."
Charles, no stranger to controversy, decided to share the accusation and come clean.
"HAHAHAHAHA I don't remember what I ate but I farted at least 50 times during the finale," Charles wrote with a skull emoji. "We were all cracking up."
The season finale of Instant Influencer dropped the same day as Charles confirmed the allegations about his incessant flatulence.
After combing through thousands of applicants for the beauty show, Charles and his team decided to put six artists through the wringer in a series of challenges: pitching products, creating their own drag transformation and even apologizing for a scandal.
Instant Influencer also features a plethora of Charles' friends as special guests, including Paris Hilton, drag queen Trixie Mattel of RuPaul's Drag Race fame and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.
In one episode, the influencer brings in a group of major YouTubers: Nikita Dragun, Bretman Rock, Louie Castro and Nyma Tang.
You can watch the four-part series here.
