GLOW Director Lynn Shelton's Boyfriend Marc Maron Is ''Heartbroken'' Over Her Death

Little Fires Everywhere director Lynn Shelton died on Friday, May 15 from a blood disorder. The late director and filmmaker was 54.

According to a statement to E! News from her publicist Adam Kersh, "Lynn indeed had an infectious laugh, was full of life and had an espirit de corps that touched many. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, the entertainment industry and her fans."

The late director, who began making films in her mid-30s, was best known for her award-winning films including Humpday, Your Sister's Sister, Outside In and many television shows including GLOW, Mad Men, The Mindy Project, Master of None, New Girl among others.

Following the news of Shelton's death, fans of her work, friends and former colleagues took to social media to express their condolences to pay tribute to the late filmmaker and director.

Her romantic partner and actor Marc Maron has also broken his silence following Shelton's death.

"I have some awful news. Lynn passed away last night," Maron told IndieWire in a statement. "She collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week. There was a previously unknown, underlying condition. It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard."