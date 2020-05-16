Timothée Chalamet Honors Teachers in Touching Message During Virtual Graduation

by Jess Cohen | Sat., May. 16, 2020 5:24 PM
Timothée Chalamet is paying tribute teachers!
On Saturday night, the actor took part in Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020. The event was curated by LeBron James in collaboration with high school students and educators across the United States.
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, stars are taking the time to honor graduates. On Saturday evening, Chalamet joined LeBron, President Barack Obama, delivering the commencement message, Pharrell Williams, the Jonas Brothers, Timothée Chalamet, H.E.R., Kevin Hart, Alicia Keys, Lena Waithe, Megan Rapinoe, Maren Morris, and Olivia Wilde for the graduation special.
"Hello to the class of 2020. I'm happy to get a chance to be here and to celebrate with all of you tonight," Chalamet said. "I can't imagine what the last couple of months has been like for students, let alone for high school seniors, and not being able to attend your graduation ceremonies. I'm joined by this year's 2020 graduates from LaGuardia High School, who are behind me in thanking those teachers who inspire us."
"I want to shout out three of my own Mr. Lobenhofer, Ms. Faison and Mrs. Lawton. Thank for your valiant efforts to teach me the art of statistics. Thank you for everything," Chalamet concluded his message. "Congratulations to the class of 2020. Be well, be safe. Peace and love."
YouTube/Done + Dusted/SpringHill Entertainment
Congratulations to the class of 2020!
You can watch the virtual ceremony above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?