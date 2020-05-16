Zendaya Gives a Sweet Shout-Out to Her Mom During Heartfelt Virtual Graduation Message

by Jess Cohen | Sat., May. 16, 2020 5:10 PM
Zendaya is celebrating the class of 2020!
On Saturday night, the Euphoria star took part in Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020. The event was curated by LeBron James in collaboration with high school students and educators across the United States.
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, stars are taking the time to honor graduates. On Saturday evening, Zendaya joined LeBron, President Barack Obama, delivering the commencement message, Pharrell Williams, the Jonas Brothers, Timothée Chalamet, H.E.R., Kevin Hart, Alicia Keys, Lena Waithe, Megan Rapinoe, Maren Morris, and Olivia Wilde for the graduation special.
Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 was simulcast commercial-free to more than 30 broadcast and streaming partners throughout the United States, including NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox.
"Hello class of 2020," Zendaya said in her video message to graduates. "I just want to give a shout-out to all of the teachers out there. My mother is a teacher so I know how hard all of you guys are working."
"What makes a senior, is it the tradition of proms and pranks? Is it the start of a new chapter? Thankfully, being a senior is so much more than just your senior year," Zendaya told students in a video message. "It is every moment, from the day you were born, leading up until right now. The tiny ones, the life-changing events, they all add up to make you the class of 2020."
Congratulations to the class of 2020!
