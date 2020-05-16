Sarah Hyland Teases Getting "Married at City Hall" to Wells Adams in Birthday Tribute

Could we be hearing wedding bells soon?!

Sarah Hyland is looking forward to spending forever with her fiancé Wells Adams... and that might come sooner than fans think.

For his birthday on Saturday, in which he celebrated his 36th year, the Modern Family star shared a sweet tribute to her man. In that same post, she also teased that she wanted to get married already, and said they just might seal the deal at City Hall.

"Happy Birthday to my future husband," Sarah's special tribute read on Instagram, alongside photos of the two looking over-the-moon in love. "2020 has not gone the way we thought it would but my love for you is at least one thing that will never change."

She added, "Thank you for your laugh, your jokes, your sunshine. I'm so grateful to have spent another year around the sun with you. You're a dream come true and my true north ;) ."