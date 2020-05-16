Trading Spaces Star Frank Bielec Dead at 72

Trading Spaces star Frank Bielec died at the age of 72 on Friday.

Bielec's wife, Judy Bielec, told TMZ that her husband suffered a heart attack on Thursday and was pronounced dead the following day at a Houston hospital.

The TLC Network also confirmed the death of the celebrated designer, taking to Twitter with a post memorializing the creative.

"A sad day for the TLC family as we learn of the passing of beloved Trading Spaces designer Frank Bielec," the tweet read on Saturday morning. "We will miss and remember him fondly, his quirky style and wonderful sense of humor. We share our love and condolences with the entire Bielec family at this difficult time."

In the time since his passing, colleagues and friends of Bielec have shown an outpouring of love, including Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host Ty Pennington.

"One of the beat humans I've had the good fortune to call friend," 55-year-old Pennington tweeted. "You will be missed Frank."