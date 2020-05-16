Dwayne Johnson Has a Proud Father Moment as He Gushes Over His Daughter's WWE Debut

  • By
    &

by Derek Scancarelli | Sat., May. 16, 2020 9:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Simone Johnson is the latest in a long line of wrestlers to step foot in the ring.

And her father Dwayne Johnson couldn't be more thrilled she's joining the family business. Last night, the wrestler-turned-actor formerly known as The Rock joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, conferencing in from his home in Georgia.

"I want to say congrats to your daughter Simone, by the way, who is now going to be in the WWE!" Jimmy Fallon started off.

"She signed her contract with the WWE, it just blows my mind," 48-year-old Johnson said. "First of all, I mean, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps."

He continued, in full proud dad mode: "But more importantly—follow in my footsteps sounds cliché—but she actually wants to blaze her own path, which is just so important. She wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company, by the way."

Photos

Dwayne Johnson's Cutest Family Photos

Johnson then explained that his now 18-year-old daughter started training when she was only 16.

"She was working her ass off," he said. "Quietly, under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around, and all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling. And she hung in there, I'm very, very proud of her."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made his debut in the WWE in 1996 as Rocky Maivia. That night, ringside commentators declared his presence as the first third-generation superstar ever.

His father, who wrestled as Rocky Johnson, along with his grandfather, Peter Maivia, are considered legends in the world of professional wrestling.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cevher Toktas

Turkish Soccer Player Admits to Killing His 5-year-old Son: Report

E-comm: Everything you need to turn your outdoor space into a relaxing beach oasis

Everything You Need to Turn Your Yard Into a Relaxing Beach Oasis

Frank Bielec

Trading Spaces Star Frank Bielec Dead at 72

Jamie Lynn Sigler

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Just Chopped Her Hair Off for an Empowering Reason

EComm, National Mimosa Day

Cheers to National Mimosa Day With These Must-Haves

Logan Williams, Brigid Brannagh, Logan Williams

The Flash Star Logan Williams' Mom Says He Died of an Overdose

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Love Story: In-N-Out Burgers and "Super Sexy Photos"

TAGS/ Dwayne Johnson , Jimmy Fallon , Celeb Kids , , Celebrities , , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.