The Flash Star Logan Williams' Mom Says He Died of an Overdose

The world lost a rising star one month ago.

Logan Williams, who starred on The Flash, unexpectedly passed away on April 2. He was 16 years old at the time, and would have celebrated his 17th birthday exactly one week later.

Now, the late actor's mother is opening up about her son's cause of death in the hopes of helping others.

A preliminary toxicology report revealed the 16-year-old star passed away due to a fentanyl overdose, in which his mother, Marlyse Williams, told The New York Post.

She shared that her son had been battling a three-year addiction.

"His death is not going to be in vain," she told the publication. "He's going to help a lot of people down the road."

She explained the overwhelming amount of stress auditions caused eventually led her son to use marijuana. From there, Logan began trying other drugs, However, Marlyse pointed out she's not sure when her son began using fentanyl.