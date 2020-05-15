Elon Musk Is Selling All 6 of His California Homes: See Inside

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., May. 15, 2020 4:38 PM

Elon Musk is trying to prove he's a man of his word.

On May 1, the Tesla CEO announced that he would be "selling almost all physical possessions," including his home in a shocking tweet. His reason for selling his belongings? According to Elon, he seeks "freedom."

In the days that would follow, he listed two of his Bel-Air mansions, but had yet to make the move to sell the remaining four. However on Friday, he kept his promise and put the rest of the mansions up for a combined sale price of $62.5 million.

It's unlikely that the businessman will sell the four properties any time soon as he's selling them as a bundle offer. Moreover, there's some space separating the four houses, making it difficult to create a living compound as some stars have previously done. 

Perhaps Grimes' boyfriend would be willing to negotiate, as he's chosen to sell the homes without the help of a realtor. He tweeted that he only has one condition for the prospective buyers who approach him with an offer: "I own Gene Wilder's old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul."

Celebrity Real Estate: Breakover Homes

To see inside just a few of his mansions, check out the photos below!

Elon Musk Homes, Real Estate

Zillow

Old Fashioned

This Silicon Valley home stands out among the rest of his properties as the CEO maintained most of the original architecture.

Elon Musk Homes, Real Estate

Zillow

Fixer Upper

Musk bought this house many years ago and it's highly-likely the bungalow no longer boasts popcorn ceilings and blue carpet. 

Elon Musk Homes, Real Estate

Zillow

Stacks on Stacks of Books

Included in this over 20,000 sq. ft. home is a 2-story library, movie theater and tennis court.

Elon Musk Homes, Real Estate

Zillow

Luxury Life

This Silicon Valley home was the perfect spot for all of Elon's start-up buddies to gather at, with large living spaces and a sprawling lawn. 

Elon Musk Homes, Real Estate

Zillow

Plenty of Potential

Again, the Tesla CEO purchased this home awhile back, which means it's probably updated to meet the demands of the mogul. 

Elon Musk Homes, Real Estate

Zillow

Living Large

With six kids, the businessman likely requires a large cooking space to accommodate family dinner nights.

