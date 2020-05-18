Celebrate Tina Fey's Birthday With Her Best Saturday Night Live Sketches

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., May. 18, 2020 7:00 AM

Get ready to laugh, because today it's the queen of comedy's birthday!

That's right, today Tina Fey is ringing in her 50th birthday and, to celebrate, we're taking a look back at the performer's funniest sketches from Saturday Night Live.

Any fan of the show remembers the Tina Fey era, as the actress starred in memorable sketches impersonating figures like Sarah Palin as well as commanded the "Weekend Update" desk alongside Amy Poehler.

The celebrity, who also served as the sketch series' first-ever female head writer, went on to create and star in shows like 30 Rock and write the iconic movie Mean Girls, which also recently saw a Broadway musical adaptation.

The producer will also keep us laughing for years to come, as she has upcoming shows in the works like Mr. Mayor coming to NBC in 2020 and her Girls5Eva arriving on Peacock later this year.

14 Superstars You Probably Forgot Got Their Start on Saturday Night Live

Speaking of Peacock, you'll want to subscribe to the streaming service (Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers already have this option) when it becomes available so you can watch her latest show as well as see offerings from the "SNL Vault."

Until then, check out Fey's best SNL sketches below and then sound off in our poll on which is your favorite.

"Mom Jeans"

In what is probably Saturday Night Live's greatest commercial parody to date, Fey stars alongside Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch and Maya Rudolph as a mom who loves her denim with casual front pleats and a nine-inch zipper.

"Girls Meet Blerta"

Whether you were a fan of Lena Dunham's Girls or not, anyone can enjoy this parody sketch where Fey plays Blerta, an Albanian woman whose life struggles are far more serious than the self-important ones of the show's main characters.

"Sarah Palin and Hillary Address the Nation"

Fey proved how great of an impressionist she was when she took on playing Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin and made the phrase "I can see Russia from my house" a part of the pop culture zeitgeist.

"Meet Your Second Wife"

In this funny sketch, Fey and Poehler play game show hosts who introduce the male contestants to their second wife, who all happen to be much, much younger than their current spouses.

"Weekend Update: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Mentor Lindsay Lohan"

It was a Mean Girls reunion when Lindsay Lohan joined Fey and Poehler when they hosted the iconic "Weekend Update" segment of SNL.

Watching the two fail to be good mentors to the actress reminds us of how much fun their dynamic is, which is why we're so happy that the duo is returning to host the Golden Globes again in 2021.

"Chicago Improv"

This is the perfect inside baseball sketch for hardcore comedy fans who have read Live From New York over and over, since it's all about the politics of the insular improv community where many of SNL's best players have come from.

In this video, Fey plays an improv troupe member starring in a show set in the style of a Dick Wolf show, and pokes fun at the contrast of the life-and-death world of Chicago P.D. versus a game of Zip Zap Zop.

Tine Fey's Best SNL Sketches
Which of Tina Fey's Saturday Night Live sketches is your favorite?
