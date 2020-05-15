Why Hailey Bieber Was Filled With "Guilt" During Early Months of Justin Bieber Marriage

Hailey Bieber is giving followers a rare glimpse into her marriage to Justin Bieber.

While the couple has faced their fair share of headlines regarding their love story, it's rare when pop culture fans get to hear directly from them.

On Friday morning, however, the model sat down with Natalie Manuel Lee for Hillsong Channel and kicked off a candid discussion about marriage.

"I think I'd always hope that he was the person I would end up with anyway so when we got together, it was just like I trust this is what is supposed to be happening," Hailey explained to the Now With Natalie host. "Getting married is not ever to be taken lightly. It's not a joke. It's very, very serious…It was a very thought out life decision and it took every ounce of my faith in Jesus to step forward in that."

During the sit-down, Hailey explained how she was raised in a Christian household. She would go on to explain the "extra guilt" she put on herself to be the "good girl."