Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey and More Stars Inspire the Class of 2020 in Graduation Ceremony

Hollywood is stepping up for the Class of 2020!

As high school and college seniors prepare to graduate from their schools across the country, many familiar faces are offering their support, words of wisdom and encouragement in virtual ceremonies.

On Friday afternoon, Facebook and Instagram came together for #Graduation2020 where more than a few stars inspired students. Hosted by Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, the digital event featured John Mayer, Simone Biles, Jennifer Garner and many more. In fact, Miley Cyrus got graduates on their feet with a moving performance of "The Climb."

"I'm truly honored to celebrate each and every one of you high school and college seniors and all that you've accomplished," the singer shared during the stream available on Facebook Watch. "As I was thinking about you, the class of 2020 and how you inspire me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you. It feels full of a new meaning. Keep the faith, keep on moving, keep climbing."

For those who may have missed the ceremony, we have all the highlights below.