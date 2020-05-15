Every Celebrity Celebrating the Graduating Class of 2020

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 15, 2020 1:00 PM
Stars are honoring the graduating class of 2020!
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, celebs are teaming up to celebrate students with virtual ceremonies. Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey, Cardi B and more stars are all set to honor graduates this weekend with performances, speeches and more.
On Friday, Cyrus, Winfrey and Cardi will be joined by Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, Awkwafina, and Matthew McConaughey during Facebook and Instagram's graduation celebration, titled #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak kicked off the celebration with a sweet intro.
Ahead of the celebration, Cardi sent a message to students, congratulating them on this special moment.
"I just wanna say congrats to all my high school and to all my college graduates. Congrats, congrats, congrats!" Cardi told students in a video message, posted to social media. "Don't let no coronavirus or nothing take this special moment from you."
Also on Friday, Eva Longoria and the Jonas Brothers joined Her Campus to celebrate graduates.
Let's take a look at all of the stars honoring the class of 2020!
The star stepped up to the podium to sing "The Climb."
As the YouTuber points out, it's okay to not go to college, because he didn't either!
The beauty vlogger sends love from the state of Hawaii.
Article continues below
The athlete sends well wishes to all graduates.
The footballer sends a message of hope from his home gym.
As a Harvard attendee, the Grown-ish actor wishes her classmates good luck.
Article continues below
The This Is Us star shares a message of hope to all the graduates of the Class of 2020.
The former Office stars and BFFs kicked off Facebook and Instagram's graduation celebration with a sweet intro.
Ian West/PA Wire
The actor told students during the Facebook and Instagram celebration, "Listen to Oprah, trust me on that one." He also added, "Wear sunscreen."
Article continues below
Phil McCarten/CBS
"We don't have college degrees so we're really impressed with you!" Turner joked with graduates.
Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
Longoria told graduates to "stay true to your most authentic self," as she shared an inspiring story from her childhood.
Congratulations to the class of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?