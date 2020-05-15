Watch The Voice's Final Virtual Happy Hour End With a Singalong Led by John Legend

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 15, 2020 12:56 PM
It's not what they had planned, but Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton made it to the end of The Voice season 18.
In the exclusive video above, The Voice coaches and host Carson Daly get together for a digital happy hour to celebrate the end of the unprecedented season that featured the contestants performing remotely for America while the coaches mentored from their respective homes as well.
"I gotta be honest, I'm just shocked that Blake knew how to work all this technology. This is unbelievable to me," Jonas says.
"You know what? I'm not going to lie. I'm not sure how any of this stuff works. Are y'all seeing me right now?" Shelton asks.
Not missing a chance to razz each other, Clarkson says, "Unfortunately, yes, I am."
Legend takes time to congratulate Jonas on his first season as a coach and says he was a welcome addition to The Voice. "Let's cheers to Nick Jonas," he says. Legend also acknowledges the production shut down and social distancing measures that they had to grapple with. "I think Blake doesn't even want to leave Oklahoma anymore if he knows we can do it like this from now on, but we should commemorate this moment," Legend says before breaking out into a song about making the show.
"You want to be where everyone knows you team," the coaches sing together.
The two-night The Voice season 18 finale begins Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. and ends on Tuesday, May 19 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
