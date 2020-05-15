Watch The Voice's Final Virtual Happy Hour End With a Singalong Led by John Legend

It's not what they had planned, but Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton made it to the end of The Voice season 18.

In the exclusive video above, The Voice coaches and host Carson Daly get together for a digital happy hour to celebrate the end of the unprecedented season that featured the contestants performing remotely for America while the coaches mentored from their respective homes as well.

"I gotta be honest, I'm just shocked that Blake knew how to work all this technology. This is unbelievable to me," Jonas says.

"You know what? I'm not going to lie. I'm not sure how any of this stuff works. Are y'all seeing me right now?" Shelton asks.