Miley Cyrus Performs "The Climb" During 2020 Virtual Graduation Ceremony

by emily belfiore | Fri., May. 15, 2020 1:30 PM
Miley Cyrus reminded the class of 2020 that it's all about the climb during her #Graduation2020 performance.
Honoring the graduates around the world that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Disney alum sang a moving rendition of her 2009 hit "The Climb" to celebrate those who were not able to attend their graduations.
"Hello to all the graduates out there. I'm truly honored to celebrate each and every one of you high school and college seniors and all that you've accomplished," she shared during the stream available on Facebook Watch. "As I was thinking about you, the class of 2020 and how you inspire me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you. It feels full of a new meaning. Keep the faith, keep on moving, keep climbing, here's ‘The Climb.'"
The class of 2020 also received a warm congratulations from Cardi B, Oprah Winfrey, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner and Matthew McConaughey during the virtual graduation ceremony hosted by Facebook and Instagram, reminding the graduates that their futures are still bright.
Cyrus' empowering anthem has become a message of inspiration and resilience in recent years. Back in 2017, she performed the song as an emotional tribute to honor the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking the first time that the "Mother's Daughter" singer had performed the song live in six years.
Taking to social media, she wrote, "[Jimmy Fallon] & I dedicated this show to not only mourning this horrific event but using this platform to encourage unity, peace & hopefulness! So we started this week off with a song I haven't performed in years...#TheClimb. These words mean more now to me than ever ... ‘Keep The Faith" ..... Sending love to ALL!'
Throughout the pandemic, Cyrus has been using her platform to spread positivity with her Instagram Live series Bright Minded, which served as a means to connect with members of her community to encourage open conversations about mental health.
Speaking to WSJ Magazine, the "Malibu" singer shared that the show has "evolved so deeply from trying to provide some escapism to actually the opposite: to not escaping, to diving into deeper involvement with our community," adding, "When my community and peers and local heroes and activists started reaching out to me, I knew I had something special that was actually doing what it was created to do. It was connecting people."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?