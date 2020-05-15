9 Verishop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

  • By
    &

by Carly Milne | Fri., May. 15, 2020 12:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-comm: 10 Verishop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Our shopping travels take us all over the place. And when we found ourselves at Verishop, we spotted some fab things!

For example? Some new comfy cozy gear to update our WFH wardrobe, beauty items to up our bath game, some scentsational options to spruce up our home, and more. With options across beauty, fashion and home decor, Verishop has a treasure trove of goodies for every discerning shopper.

We picked out some of our faves and shared them below. Shop away!

Read

Shop Fenty Beauty's Friends & Family Sale While Everything Is 25% Off!

Free People Tie Dye Believer Sweatshirt

Slouchy and comfy with a little bit of fashionable flare, this tie dye hoodie features a lace-up neckline and ribbed cuffs. Make it your new WFH essential.

10 Verishop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$98 Verishop
Levi's 501 Straight Leg High Rise Jeans

Bored of sweats? Us too. These jeans will break you out of your fashion funk, with easy straight legs and a worn in look designed to make them an instant closet classic.

10 Verishop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$98 Verishop
Cire Trudon Joséphine Petite Scented Candle

If you haven't tried Cire Trudon candles yet, you're missing out: the scents are amazing and each one tells a story. This one recalls the imperial gardens created by Joséphine Bonaparte, Napoleon's wife, with hints of rose and jasmine.

10 Verishop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$42 Verishop
Tenoverten Hand Repair Serum

If all that sanitizing and hand washing has ravaged your skin, replenish it with this serum, which also helps fight the signs of age. How? With a formula rich in vitamins, omega-3 acids, flaxseed extract and Neossance squalane that encourages cell turnover while it hydrates.

10 Verishop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$28 Verishop
Klei Beauty Citrus & Lavender Uplift Bath Soak

Up your bath game with this yummy soak, featuring skin-loving ingredients such as dead sea salt and coconut milk to nourish and hydrate dryness, French yellow clay to draw out impurities, and lavender to soothe while citrus brings the happy. 

10 Verishop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$28 Verishop
Kassatex Turkish Plush Robe with Piping

After you step out of that bath, you'll obviously need something to wrap up in. How about this luxurious robe? It's super soft and made from cozy zero-twist cotton.

10 Verishop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$120 Verishop
Night Vegan Satin Pillowcase

Have you heard how sleeping on a silk pillowcase helps smooth frizzies and prevent hair breakage? If silk is a little rich for your blood, or you're vegan, here's a solution for you. This satin pillowcase has all the same benefits as silk: it's breathable, prevents hair breakage and wrinkle formation, and it stays cool when you heat up.

10 Verishop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$50 Verishop
Wthn Face Roller Kit

Reduce puffiness and dark circles, and work out tension spots with this lovely rose quartz face roller as part of your self-care routine. Pro tip: stash it in your fridge for 15 minutes for a delightful treat before you get rolling (and it reduces puffiness even more).

10 Verishop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$30 Verishop
The Fifth Label Long Gone Midi Skirt

Sure, you may be WFH, but why not slip on a skirt to break up the fashion monotony? This mustard midi skirt is a good option, with easy breezy fabric and a flattering silhouette that works with sneaks, flats, or heels if you're feeling fancy.

10 Verishop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$92 Verishop

If you're looking for great deals over the Memorial Day long weekend, check out our A to Z list of all the best sales!

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Best Memorial Day Sales A to Z, Online Shopping

Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 A to Z

Ecomm: Brides gifts

5 Thoughtful Gifts for Brides Who Had to Postpone Their Weddings

E-Comm: Fenty Beauty Friends & Family Sale

Shop Fenty Beauty's Friends & Family Sale While Everything Is 25% Off!

E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH

15 Pretty Bralettes That'll Support You Through WFH

E-comm: Why Celebs Are Obsessed With Theragun -- and You Will Be Too

Why Celebs Are Obsessed With Theragun—and You Will Be Too

Priyanka Chopra Rocks Favorite Louboutin Pumps With Sweats

Ecomm: Online shopping

Today's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Nordstrom Rack, Saks Off 5th & More

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Shop Fashion , Beauty , Shop Beauty , Shop Home , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.