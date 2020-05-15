James Marsden Recalls the Exact Moment He Realized The Notebook Was "Very, Very Special"

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Fri., May. 15, 2020 12:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

If you're a bird, we're a bird.

While looking back on his iconic movie roles with Vanity Fair, James Marsden revealed that he knew The Notebook was going to resonate deeply with audiences very early on, even though he had his doubts at some points. 

"You know, there were moments where it felt like, ‘Is this, like, really schmaltzy? Is this…Are people just going to roll their eyes at this movie," he recalled thinking. "But then I remember seeing some of Ryan [Gosling] and Rachel [McAdams]'s scenes and [James] Garner and Gena Rowlands' stuff and I was like, ‘Wow, [director] Nick Cassavetes, he's making something special here." 

But it wasn't until the premiere of the 2004 film that it really clicked for Marsden. "I remember going to the premiere…and they were passing out Kleenexes," the Westworld star recalled. "And they were like, ‘We've tested the movie. Trust us, we need them. They need them.' And I remember seeing the movie and I was crying like a baby—like we all did."

Photos

15 Secrets About The Notebook That Might Make You Weep

"And I remember going to the bathroom afterwards and there were grown men splashing water on their face in the bathroom," he continued. "And I was like, ‘Man, that was something very, very special.'"

This isn't the first time that Marsden has admitted to thinking that The Notebook was "schmaltzy." Back in 2013, he told Out magazine, "I never set out to make a bad movie. Some movies just turn out bad, and I want to scream, 'Why did you pick that take?!' There are some movies that I've been in that I was sure people would laugh at, that have become huge, I thought The Notebook was going to be a schmaltzy Movie of the Week–type thing, and here we are!"

Still on the topic of classic romance movie with Vanity Fair, Marsden shared that the cast set out to make film adaption the best they could to honor Nicolas Sparks' beloved novel. "There was a sense that everyone collectively wanted to elevate the material," he said, noting that he doesn't agree with its "chick flick" label. "To me, a movie is either a good movie or a bad one. I'd rather see a great chick flick than a bad action movie."

James Marsden, The Notebook

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, New Line Cinema/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com

Thinking back to what attracted him to the role of Lon Hammond, the Dead to Me star added, "The Notebook was an audition and I think everybody had been cast at that point. Obviously, it was a tremendous cast and a really interesting character in that he's not, like, some jerk that the audience is rooting against him, you know? He's actually a really nice guy. He just met Allie too late."

Watch Marsden take a walk down memory lane and revisit his roles in The NotebookHairspray, Enchanted and more in the video above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sofia Richie, Nicole Richie

Why Nicole Richie Had No Advice for Sofia Richie Before Keeping Up With the Kardashian Cameo

Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram, Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bikini Selfie Is Heating Up Instagram

Mom and Daughter Recreate Album Cover

Feel Good Friday: 6 Uplifting Stories to Head Into the Weekend With

The 100, Season 6

TV's Top Leading Lady 2020: The 100 Star Eliza Taylor Thanks Fans For Her Win

The MixtapE!, Jonas Brothers, Katy Perry

The MixtapE! Presents Katy Perry, the Jonas Brothers and More New Music Musts

After Cara Delevingne, Has Ashley Benson Moved on With G-Eazy?

Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski Reveals What Excites Him Most About Queer Eye Season 5

TAGS/ James Marsden , Movies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.