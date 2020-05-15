EXCLUSIVE!

TV's Top Leading Lady 2020: The 100 Star Eliza Taylor Thanks Fans For Her Win

by Lauren Piester | Fri., May. 15, 2020 12:00 PM

TV's Top Leading Lady 2020 is here to accept her crown. 

We don't have a physical crown to give her, but we hereby give this metaphorical crown to The 100 star Eliza Taylor, who won our tournament with over 500,000 votes in the final round. Just shy of one million votes were cast in the final two, and fans of Unstoppable's Barbara Lopez put up an incredible fight, but Taylor came out on top in the end. Her win is just in time for the premiere of The 100's final season, which is happening next Wednesday! 

In a video sent by Taylor herself this week, she thanks fans for the win, though she's surprised you guys haven't moved on to "someone like way cooler" by now. Has she even seen her performance in the last season of The 100, when she played not only Clarke but also the evil prime Josephine? Clearly she has not, because if she had she'd probably get it. She's very cool. 

Photos

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Clarke's also got a lot on her plate as season seven begins next week, with a whole civilization to rebuild and multiple broken religions to juggle and an adopted daughter to care for while some sort of portal thing is sucking up her friends over in the woods, all at the same time she's grieving her mother. 

Check out the poster we just debuted right over here and remind yourself what happened last season here, and stay tuned for scoop on what's to come. 

As for our next tournament, get ready to fight for TV's Top Fandom! You can now nominate your fandom (any fandom, for any show, from anywhere, as long as it's about the show and not the actors) in our form here, and more details will be available soon! 

Thank you to everyone who voted, and shoutout to all of the 172 actresses who competed in TV's Top Leading Lady 2020! 

