Here's What's Really Going on With Ashley Benson and G-Eazy

Are they or aren't they a couple?!

That's what pop culture fans have been asking themselves this week when it comes to Ashley Benson and G-Eazy.

After news broke that the Pretty Little Liars star and Cara Delevingne had broken up, the actress was spotted sharing a kiss with G-Eazy after picking up food from a beloved Los Angeles restaurant called The Apple Pan.

But before you call these two Hollywood's hot new couple, you may want to hear our scoop.

"Ashley and G-Eazy aren't dating but are definitely hanging out and having fun right now. It's a good distraction for Ashley," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for awhile now and also have a few mutual friends."

We're told both stars have "carefree attitudes" and are "free spirits." But to call this relationship serious is a bit premature.