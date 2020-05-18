Rooney Mara’s Facialist Shares Tips to Getting Glowing Skin at Home

Related : Necessary Realness: Morgan's At Home Beauty

It's no secret that everyone's daily routine looks a little different these days, but did you know that every little change can affect your skin?

According to celebrity facialist Ada Ooi of 001 London Skincare, whose A-list clientele includes Rooney Mara and Ellie Goulding, lifestyle changes like increased stress, tweaking your diet and prolonged screen time can all irritate your skin and lead to concerns like dullness, breakouts and dryness.

"Unfortunately we are not built for naturally liking changes," Ooi tells E! News exclusively. "During this quarantine period, our brain is being put on a prolonged change and constantly adapting mode, making us psychologically or physically stressed."

"These reactions from the brain directly affect what happens on our skin. Adrenaline increase causes us to palpate and sweat more and we are losing more water very quickly, which can lead to dry skin," she continued. "And when the body is producing too much cortisol, the skin will be secreting excessive sebum. Cortisol also increases sugar level in the bloodstream, triggering skin inflammation."

In need of a little skincare reboot? Here are Ooi's tips for restoring your skin's natural glow at home: