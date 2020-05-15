5 Thoughtful Gifts for Brides Who Had to Postpone Their Weddings

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Something old, new, borrowed and blue? Or how about just something to the make the bride in your life feel better in the age of coronavirus.

It's no secret the coronavirus pandemic has turned the wedding industry entirely upside down. In complying with social distancing protocols and preventing further spread of the virus, couples everywhere have had to reconsider their wedding dreams—or reimagine them altogether. While some couples have opted to tie the knot in inventive new ways, others have postponed their long-awaited ceremonies and celebrations into the distant, and hopefully safer, future.

Needless to say, if it wasn't already stressful planning a wedding, the process has reached new heart-racing heights—especially now as we enter into what has traditionally been the crowded "wedding season" months.