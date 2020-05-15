Andrew Cuomo's Sweet Father-Daughter Moment Is Guaranteed to Melt Hearts

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 15, 2020 9:52 AM
At the end of the day, Governor Andrew Cuomo is a dad with a shoulder to lean on.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the longtime governor of New York has been at work leading the state's fight against the disease and into recovery. Naturally, he's been busy. On Friday, the 62-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes look at how he rests up in the midst of it all with a heartwarming Instagram photo of himself and one of his daughters napping on a plane together.
"Headed back to the office after yesterday's briefing," the caption read. "After 75 days, this is what sleep looks like..."
Cuomo is the proud dad of three daughters—twins Cara and Mariah, 25, and Michaela, 22—with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy.
While the current circumstances have been tough, Cuomo has had the support of his daughters through the storm.
"I have my three girls with me," he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show at the start of May. "They were forced to come home. They're in their early '20s, so hanging out with dad is not super cool right now. But, that was the silver lining to the quarantine—they had to come home, so they're with me and that's actually great...because otherwise, they're in their early '20s. The last thing they want to do is hang out with dad and they're out there living their lives and, in a crazy way, this gave me time with them that I would have never had."
In fact, Mariah has been volunteering as an "informal advisor" to the New York State Department of Health on a crowdsourced ad campaign to get New Yorkers to wear masks in public. Meanwhile, Sandra Lee, Cuomo's ex, recently told The New York Times that she was directing potential P.P.E. and hand sanitizer donors to his daughter Cara, who was helping with coordinating relief efforts.
Like father, like daughters!
