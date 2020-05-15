Stephen Curry Gives Fans Their Sports Fix While Attempting a Golf Trick Shot

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Fri., May. 15, 2020 9:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Stephen Curry is giving sports fan the content they need right now.

During his virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the NBA star proved that his golf skills aren't limited to social media by attempting a trick shot on the air. Before getting himself all set up, Curry told host Jimmy Kimmel that the video he shared of himself doing the same shot on Twitter wasn't as effortless as it appeared.

"That was, I think, the 4th attempt," he explained. "But as you know, with all these shows and in this content situation, I did it in the 4th attempt. I tried to redo it and it took like 100. So, I've got a big spectrum of attempts on that one."

Joking that the Golden State Warriors all-star is at his best under pressure, Kimmel challenged Curry to do the shot again for Jimmy Kimmel Live viewers. Accepting his challenge, he said, "I'm actually dressed in my golf clothes, so I might as well."  

Photos

Stephen Curry's Cutest Family Moments

With his cup set up perfectly in the middle of his foyer, the dad of three positioned himself to hit his golf ball against his closed front door so it would land directly into the target. For his first shot, he swung the ball a little too far to the right. Trying again, the ball still missed the cup. "I'm getting my Tiger [Woods] on," he said as he swung again. "Oh, that was it."

Enthusiastically watching from home as Curry continued trying, Kimmel said, "I gotta tell you right now, I'm so excited because I haven't seen sports in so long and I'm just enjoying watching this."

Finally on his 7th try, Curry sunk the cup. Jumping up and down and cheering, he turned to the camera and exclaimed, "That's it! It's in there! That's it!" Then, he broke out into his victory dance.

Before showing off his putting skills, the Holy Moly star admitted that he has been playing more golf than basketball these days while social distancing. In fact, he just got himself a proper basketball hoop.

Steph Curry, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Golf Trick Shot

ABC

"I have some pavers in my driveway and a makeshift basket that I assembled myself right when the quarantined happened, which is kind of crazy," he told Kimmel. "I think, probably, most people assume that NBA players have a court or a hoop or something. I didn't, but now I do. I can get shots up let's put it that way. I can get shots up."

Watch Curry nail his trick shot in the hilarious video above!

Trending Stories

Latest News

Why Hugh Dancy Is "Glad" Claire Danes Slept with Someone Else

E-Comm: Best Memorial Day Sales A to Z, Online Shopping

Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 A to Z

Ariana Grande Defends Herself Against "Diva" Accusations

American Idol

American Idol Renewed for Season 4—Will There Be a Judges Shakeup?

The 100, Season 7

The 100's Trippy Final Season Poster Says "It Doesn't End Here"

Ecomm: Brides gifts

5 Thoughtful Gifts for Brides Who Had to Postpone Their Weddings

Andrew Cuomo, Daughters

Andrew Cuomo's Sweet Father-Daughter Moment Is Guaranteed to Melt Hearts

TAGS/ Stephen Curry , Sports , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Jimmy Kimmel , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.