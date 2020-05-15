Kendall Jenner Recalls Feeling Like She Couldn't Breathe During Scary Anxiety Attack

Kendall Jenner is opening up about her struggles with mental health.

During her virtual visit to Good Morning America on Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who teamed up with designer Kenneth Cole to raise awareness for The Mental Health Coalition, recalled some of her own experiences with anxiety.

"I was really, really young and I remember not being able to—feeling like I couldn't breathe and venting to my mom [Kris Jenner] and being like, ‘Mom, I feel like I can't breathe. Something must be wrong,'" she shared. "And she of course took me to a bunch of doctors just to make sure that I was okay physically, and I was. No one ever told me that I had anxiety."

Thinking her anxiety was under control, Jenner revealed that she would suffer "crazy" panic attacks in the years to come: "Maybe like three or four years ago it came back completely full-on and I would have crazy panic attacks and finally kind of got the information that I needed about it."