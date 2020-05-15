Jamie Lynn Spears Tearfully Recalls Her Daughter's Near-Fatal Accident and How It Changed Her Life

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 15, 2020 7:01 AM
Jamie Lynn Spearshas recalled the biggest blessing of her life.
As fans may recall, the star's firstborn daughter, Maddie, suffered a near-fatal ATV accident when she was 8 years old in 2017. Without revisiting every detail, Spears began to tear up as she remembered how her daughter was rescued from the water after the ATV reportedly flipped over into a pond.
"The first responders took her from me. We thought she was gone. We thought we'd lost our daughter," she remembered in a new interview on Maria Menounos' Better Together podcast. "That moment I felt everything that you can feel, I think, as far as the worst. This is the worst—there's nothing worse than looking at your child and just feeling like you failed her and I didn't want her to think that I couldn't save her, that I didn't try to save her. That was my biggest worry."
Fortunately, a firefighter told her they were able to get a pulse on Maddie and she was airlifted to a hospital. However, at the hospital, things were looking bleak for the youngster as she wasn't responding to anything.
At one point, Spears was allowed to bring her priest in to read Maddie her last rites, typically the final prayers read for Catholics before their death.
But, as Spears recalled, her daughter sat up and started kicking and grabbing as the priest read the rites, a moment that shocked even him.
"That was our first sign that she was there," the famous mom said. She noted Maddie has since made a full recovery.
"I faced my worst fear," she told Menounos. "What else can I mess up, do wrong that's gonna be as horrible as that?"
"God gave me the blessing of giving me my daughter back," she continued. "I've been given the biggest blessing that I can be given...I'm not allowed to waste a day on this Earth complaining or being ungrateful."
