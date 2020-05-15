Jamie Lynn Spears Tearfully Recalls Her Daughter's Near-Fatal Accident and How It Changed Her Life

Jamie Lynn Spearshas recalled the biggest blessing of her life.

As fans may recall, the star's firstborn daughter, Maddie, suffered a near-fatal ATV accident when she was 8 years old in 2017. Without revisiting every detail, Spears began to tear up as she remembered how her daughter was rescued from the water after the ATV reportedly flipped over into a pond.

"The first responders took her from me. We thought she was gone. We thought we'd lost our daughter," she remembered in a new interview on Maria Menounos' Better Together podcast. "That moment I felt everything that you can feel, I think, as far as the worst. This is the worst—there's nothing worse than looking at your child and just feeling like you failed her and I didn't want her to think that I couldn't save her, that I didn't try to save her. That was my biggest worry."

Fortunately, a firefighter told her they were able to get a pulse on Maddie and she was airlifted to a hospital. However, at the hospital, things were looking bleak for the youngster as she wasn't responding to anything.