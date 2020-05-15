Jonas Brothers’ New Songs "X" and "Five More Minutes” Will Have You Dancing Into the Weekend

We're suckers for new Jonas Brothers music.

On Friday, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas dropped two new singles "X" and "5 More Minutes."

Spicing things up with "X," the trio teamed up with Colombian singer Karol G for the steamy dance number. "She said, ‘ooh, ooh, ooh/ Kiss me like your ex is in the room-oom-oom," they sing on the chorus. "Don't you be afraid of something new/If you play it right you could be that someone, that someone who won't leave me lonely tonight." 

Karol G joins in at the bridge with her fiery verse in Spanish: "Caliente, te pongo caliente/No te de miedo vivir algo diferente/Las ganas no se equivocan/Pon to lengua en mi boca/Viva la vida loca." Fans will notice that the Latin-inspired jam was featured in the band's Amazon Prime concert documentary Happiness Continues, making its debut as the credits rolled.

For "5 More Minutes," the "Sucker" singers slow it down with the romantic ballad, which they previewed during their 2020 Grammys performance back in January.

"Give me five more minutes/Baby, I'm not finished loving you," Nick sings during the romantic ballad. "I don't wanna end it when we're only just beginning/Give me five more minutes."

Like "X," "5 More Minutes" was also teased during Happiness Continues. During a reflective moment, Nick can be heard playing the tune on the piano and recording his verse as he discussed where the inspiration for their 2019 album Happiness Begins came from.

The Jonas Brothers have been teasing that new music was coming on social media starting on Tuesday, May 12, treating fans to snippets of the new tracks and giving them a sneak peek of the singles' artwork. They also announced that they'll be performing "X" on Tuesday's finale episode of The Voice with Karol G. "See you Tuesday night for the @nbcthevoice finale!! @karolg you ready??" the official Jonas Brothers account shared on Instagram.

Ahead of their exciting release, Kevin joked that couples will really enjoy "5 More Minutes." "This song might do it! This song might create more children," he declared during his visit to E! News' Instagram Series HappE! Hour on Thursday. "I don't know, we'll see. It's a good one."

While catching up with E! News co-host Scott Tweedie, the oldest Jonas said that he was "really pumped" to share the band's new music with fans, adding, "It's awesome, it's a collaboration as well with Karol G. I'm the most excited about this song coming out. I've been waiting a long time."

Switching gears, he also gushed over his and wife Danielle Jonas' two girls Alena, 6, and Valentina, 3, telling Scott that he was thrilled to have so many special family moments featured in Happiness Continues.

"I think my favorite moment from that show, that whole documentary, is just the fact that I have my kids see the show for the first time and they captured that on camera," he shared. "I will forever have the joy of seeing them see us for the first time, which is cool."

