Jonas Brothers’ New Songs "X" and "Five More Minutes” Will Have You Dancing Into the Weekend

We're suckers for new Jonas Brothers music.

On Friday, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas dropped two new singles "X" and "5 More Minutes."

Spicing things up with "X," the trio teamed up with Colombian singer Karol G for the steamy dance number. "She said, ‘ooh, ooh, ooh/ Kiss me like your ex is in the room-oom-oom," they sing on the chorus. "Don't you be afraid of something new/If you play it right you could be that someone, that someone who won't leave me lonely tonight."

Karol G joins in at the bridge with her fiery verse in Spanish: "Caliente, te pongo caliente/No te de miedo vivir algo diferente/Las ganas no se equivocan/Pon to lengua en mi boca/Viva la vida loca." Fans will notice that the Latin-inspired jam was featured in the band's Amazon Prime concert documentary Happiness Continues, making its debut as the credits rolled.

For "5 More Minutes," the "Sucker" singers slow it down with the romantic ballad, which they previewed during their 2020 Grammys performance back in January.