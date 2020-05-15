Cara Delevingne Defends Ashley Benson Amid G-Eazy Romance Rumors

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 15, 2020 4:29 AM

Cara Delevingne is over the hate.

The 27-year-old model and actress took to Instagram Story overnight to defend her ex, Ashley Benson, from critics on social media. The Pretty Little Liars star has been making headlines this week over rumors that she's moved on from Delevingne with rapper G-Eazy

On Thursday, photographers spotted Benson and G-Eazy showing PDA while out in Los Angeles together, fueling romance rumors. The photos emerged just hours after Benson liked a fan's post about her recent split with Delevingne, as well as rumors about her and G-Eazy.

"You can't say they are dating just because of a like and some comments," the Instagram post, referencing the rumors, read. "Can't Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever."

In response to all of the relationship speculation, Benson has been receiving some hate on social media, and Delevingne wants it to end.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday night, Delevingne wrote, "It's more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."

E! News learned in early May that Delevingne and Benson had called it quits after about two years together. The stars confirmed their relationship with a steamy post on Instagram in June 2019, one year after they started dating.

Delevingne later shared with E! News the special reason why they decided to go public with their romance. For one, the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and it was also the first anniversary of her relationship the actress.

"I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," she said. "It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?"

