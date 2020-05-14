Chris Pratt Reveals Katherine Schwarzenegger's Surprising Pregnancy Cravings

Chris Pratt is getting real about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy cravings.

As many know, the Jurassic World star and his author wife are expecting their first baby together. And though he was by ex-wife Anna Faris' side when she was pregnant with their son Jack, it's been awhile since the actor's gone through a pregnancy. He joked with Billy Bushof Extra that he's found himself having to watch what he says around Katherine. "Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how in quarantine I've gained a little weight… and she just looked at me sweetly," he shared. "I was like… ‘Oh, right, right, I don't really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?'"

His concerns about his weight gain made more sense when he revealed that he's been indulging in Katherine's cravings too. Chris said that "it's been tough" to resist the temptation of "pickles and ice cream," despite his prior apprehensions.