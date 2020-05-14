Hope Solo "Shocked and Heartbroken" After Her Dog Is Critically Wounded in Shooting

Hope Solo has one strong four-legged friend.

On Thursday afternoon, the soccer star took to Instagram and revealed one of her dogs was critically injured earlier in the week.

"Our magnificent dog Conan is in critical condition after being shot last night. It's hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act," she shared online with her 1 million followers. "[My husband] Jerramy Stevens and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices."

Hope added, "We‘ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!" Fans are able to leave advice and suggestions in her comments section.

