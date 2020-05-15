How to Watch the Star-Studded Graduate Together Class of 2020 Special This Weekend

While high school seniors may not be donning their caps and gowns on school campuses this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's still an epic graduation ceremony being held in their honor!

In case you hadn't heard, this Saturday (May 16) celebrities, educators and inspirational figures from all over the country are virtually gathering to celebrate high school seniors during the Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special.

The LeBron James Family Foundation-held event (in conjunction with XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation Partner) will feature commencement messages, musical performances and inspirational vignettes from figures like Barack Obama, LeBron James, National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson, Zendaya, David Dobrik, the Jonas Brothers and many more!

Check out all the details on how to watch below so that you can tune in to all the action.