Watch Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Adorably React to Baby No. 3's Gender Reveal

Singer-songwriter Ashlee Simpson Ross and hubby Evan Ross enlisted the help of their son and daughter to reveal whether they're expecting a little brother or sister.
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross are expecting a baby... boy! 

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the sex of her third child with a sweet gender reveal video that the whole fam got involved in. Ashlee's 11-year-old son Bronx Wentz and the couple's 4-year-old daughter Jagger Ross helped their mom cut open a cake filled with bright blue icing. 

"It's a boy!" Ashlee told her loved ones, who appeared to be tuning into the special moment via FaceTime. 

From the look on Bronx's face, he can't wait to welcome a baby brother into the fold. Meanwhile, Little Jagger didn't seem quite as excited, but her mama scooped her up and said, "You're gonna be a big sister!" 

Cutest Pics of Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross' Kids

"SO STOKED 2 MEET MY BABY BOY," Evan wrote on Instagram, adding, "As [you] can tell Jagger wanted a sis."

Ashlee and Evan, who tied the knot back in 2014, announced the pregnancy late last month. On Mother's Day, Evan paid special tribute to the love of his life with a sweet Instagram post. 

"HAPPIEST MOTHERS DAY TO YOU MY BEAUTIFUL," Diana Ross' son gushed alongside a series of family photos. "YOU ARE PURE LOVE. IM THE LUCKIEST MAN. YOU HAVE MADE THIS LIFE MORE BEAUTIFUL THEN I COULD HAVE EVER IMAGINED! & NOW WE HAVE ANOTHER ON THE WAY."

Watch their gender reveal above, and catch up on every episode of E!'s Ashlee + Evan here

