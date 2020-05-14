WELCOME!
We're Testing a New Site Experience For You
KardashiansShop E!TransformationsFeel GoodWhere Are They Now?Celeb Kids

Sophia Hutchins Says Her Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner Is "Parental"

Sophia Hutchins sets the record straight on her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.
By Samantha Schnurr May 14, 2020 8:55 PMTags
Kardashian NewsCelebritiesCaitlyn Jenner
Related: Caitlyn Jenner Is Going For 30 Grandkids?!

After being at the center of years-long romance rumors, Sophia Hutchins is once again setting the record straight on her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner

Since 2017, the two have sparked speculative reports over the nature of their relationship, particularly as they were spotted virtually everywhere together, from vacations to the red carpet. 

However, in a new interview on the Juicy Scoop podcast with Heather McDonald, the 24-year-old entrepreneur and executive director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation said her relationship with the 70-year-old reality star was never romantic. 

"It was never romantic. It was never sexual. It was very much friends," Hutchins said. 

She explained that they had met through their hairstylist, kicked it off as friends and Hutchins started getting her booked for speaking engagements because she didn't have anyone managing her after her divorce from Kris Jenner

Since she was living in Beverly Hills and graduating, Jenner invited Hutchins to live with her in Malibu in 2017 and manage her. "That's kind of the extent to our relationship," Hutchins said. 

photos
Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins' Latest Pics

Hutchins also described their relationship as "parental," explaining that Jenner, seemingly jokingly, wants to "sign off" on the men Hutchins dates. 

"It's very parental, very protective," she said. "But, at the same time, it's also businessy." In the past, Hutchins has described them as business partners

"It's like we're family," she put it. "All of my family is in Seattle...it's been nice to feel like you have family where you're living."

"As far as romance," Hutchins added, "no."

Trending

1

Checking In on the 18 Survivor Winners Who Didn't Come Back

2

TV's 10 Most Controversial Series Finales Ever

3
Breaking

Mary-Kate Olsen Is Divorcing Olivier Sarkozy After 5 Years of Marriage

While they have a good friendship, Hutchins is considering moving out.  

"I don't want to leave her by herself, but she also knows and I know that I'm getting older—like I want to be able to kind of have my own life," she said. As an example, she said Jenner barged into her room last week while she had someone over.

"[She] kind of saw a lot of things happening, and so it's kind of like living with your parents," Hutchins recalled. "I'm like, 'Oh, this might be a turning point where I might need to move out.'"

Trending

1

Checking In on the 18 Survivor Winners Who Didn't Come Back

2

TV's 10 Most Controversial Series Finales Ever

3
Breaking

Mary-Kate Olsen Is Divorcing Olivier Sarkozy After 5 Years of Marriage

4

Melissa Etheridge's Son Beckett Dead at 21

5

David Crosby Speaks Out After Death of Melissa Etheridge’s Son

Latest News

Celebrate April Fools' Day With These Celebrity Pranksters

Ariana Grande's Pro Shares His Straightforward Diet and Fitness Plan

Exclusive

Why Mike Shouhed Wants to “Spend the Rest of My Life” With Paulina

The Most Surprising Celebrity Transformations of the Week

How Taylor Swift's Love Story Reached Its Happily Ever After

What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for May 16-17

Shop Fenty Beauty's Friends & Family Sale While Everything Is 25% Off!