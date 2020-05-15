Shop Fenty Beauty's Friends & Family Sale While Everything Is 25% Off!

by Carly Milne | Fri., May. 15, 2020 12:00 AM

Fenty Beauty Friends & Family Sale

Makeup fans, rejoice: Fenty Beauty has just launched their Friends and Family sale!

Rihanna's beauty line pretty much never goes on sale, so now's the time to stock up on all your Fenty essentials (or discover some new ones!). Everything is 25% off, from the famed Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation that started it all, to the fan favorite Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, to the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter. You don't need a code—the discount will apply when you add things to your cart and check out. But! Fenty Beauty's Friends and Family Sale is only on for a limited time: come midnight on Monday, May 18, the sale will officially be over!

Not sure where to start? We picked some of our favorites from the line and shared them below. Enjoy the sale while you can!

Rihanna's Latest Makeup Video Will Make You Love Her Even More

Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

The foundation that started it all, originally in 40 shades and now available in 50 shades! The Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation offers medium to full coverage that's buildable, pore-diffusing and shine free, but best of all, its shade range is incredibly inclusive.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Imagine a lip gloss that has intense shine and comes in a range of colors meant to flatter any skin tone they touch. That gloss exists, and it's this one, and everything about it is amazing. Not only did Rihanna hand pick it as the ultimate finish for any look, its ingredients include shea butter to nourish your lips.

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter

Though this super-pow highlighter now comes in a range of shades and duos, we're still partial to the original, lovingly named "Trophy Wife." Its cream/powder hybrid formula is weightless, buildable for maximum attention, and works on your face, eyes, collarbone, or anything else you want to draw some attention to.

Match Stix Matte Skinsticks

These little sticks... or, uh, stix, are totally addictive. Yes, it's partially because they contour and conceal and act as the ultimate touch-up for your base in 22 different colors. But it's also because the cases are magnetized, so when you have more than one, you can stick 'em all together... which makes for a more organized makeup collection. Apparently, Rihanna uses Honey for concealer and Caramel as contour.

Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara

This one's a relatively new addition to the line, but it's no less of a game changer thanks to its exclusive flat-to-fat brush. The unique design of the brush, which (duh) is fat on one way and flat the other, volumizes, lifts, lengthens and curls your lashes depending on which side you use, coating your fringe in a lightweight, long-wearing, waterproof ultra-black formula.

Interested in more deals? Make sure you shop today's best sales!

