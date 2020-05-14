WELCOME!
The Good Fight Renewed for Season 5 After Coronavirus Shortens Season 4

The Good Fight, Christine Baranski's CBS All Access series, will return for a fifth season.
Christine Baranski will continue to fight The Good Fight with a fifth season renewal.

CBS All Access announced The Good Wife spinoff will return for a fifth season and the fourth season, which had production interrupted because of the coronavirus spread, will end early with the Thursday, May 28 episode. That's episode seven of the 10-episode fourth season order.

"It's been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season," series co-creators Robert and Michelle King said in a statement. "It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we're thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we're planning to tell. It's like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time."

All the New TV Shows for the 2020-2021 Season

In addition to Baranski, the season four cast of The Good Fight includes Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, Audra McDonald and Delroy Lindo. Hugh Dancy joined the cast in a recurring role.

"The Good Fight remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we've seen a tremendous response from fans this season," Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for CBS All Access, said in a statement. "While we all had hoped to provide audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic. Although it's a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes. We can't wait for viewers to see the remainder of the season and are excited to bring subscribers even more of the timely, gripping storylines the Kings bring to life next in season five."

The fourth season of The Good Fight found the lawyers of Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart under the control of a huge multi-national STR Laurie and having their decisions second guessed by overlords. There's also the matter of the mysterious Memo 618 that the team had to deal with.

The Good Fight drops new episodes on Thursdays on CBS All Access. The impromptu finale drops on Thursday, May 28.

CBS
Canceled: Tommy (CBS)

Edie Falco's cop drama won't be back.

CBS
Canceled: Broke (CBS)

Pauley Perrette's return to CBS was short-lived.

CBS
Canceled: Man With a Plan (CBS)

Did you know Matt LeBlanc was on a CBS comedy?

CBS
Canceled: Carol's Second Act (CBS)

Carol got a second act, but not a second season.

CBS
Renewed: MacGyver (CBS)

No need for a trick to get out of a sticky situation here, MacGyver scored a new season.

CBS
Renewed: Magnum, PI (CBS)

Hawaii Five-0 might be over, but CBS is staying in the state with a new season of Magnum.

CBS
Renewed: Evil (CBS)

This drama from The Good Wife creators will be back to scare you.

CBS
Renewed: All Rise (CBS)

Fresh off doing a remotely shot season one finale, CBS renewed this legal drama for a second season.

CBS
Renewed: The Unicorn (CBS)

It's a second season for this Walton Goggins comedy.

CBS
Renewed: SEAL Team (CBS)

The drama starring David Boreanaz has scored a new season.

CBS
Renewed: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Shemar Moore will keep the streets safe for another season.

CBS
Renewed: Bob Hearts Abishola

Chuck Lorre's comedy is sticking around for a second season.

CBS
Renewed: The Neighborhood (CBS)

The comedy starring Cedric the Entertainment and Max Greenfield is returning.

CBS
Renewed: Mom (CBS)

Allison Janney and Anna Faris will return for more laughs.

CBS
Renewed: Bull (CBS)

Bull remains on the case.

CBS
Renewed: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Tom Selleck and his 'stache will continue to keep the streets of New York City safe.

CBS
Renewed: Young Sheldon (CBS)

The story of young Sheldon Cooper continues.

CBS
Renewed: FBI (CBS)

The procedurals remain powerful players on CBS.

CBS
Renewed: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Dick Wolf's second FBI series will return.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

All three NCIS shows will be back on CBS.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS: LA (CBS)

As long as there's CBS, there will be an NCIS on the air.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

Mark Harmon and the NCIS team will never leave you.

CBS
Canceled: God Friended Me (CBS)

After just two seasons, CBS is parting ways with God Friended Me.

Fox
Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

Angela Bassett will keep the streets of 9-1-1's Los Angeles safe for another season.

