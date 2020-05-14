YouTube Star Corey La Barrie's Family Shares Public Memorial Plans Days After Tragic Death

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 14, 2020 11:58 AM
Corey La Barrie's family is "overwhelmed" by the love and support they've received following the death of the YouTube star.
It's been just days since Corey passed away at the age of 25. His mother and brother both confirmed on social media that Corey was the victim of a drunk-driving accident, which took place on, Sunday, May 10, his 25th birthday.
"This isn't something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," Jarrad La Barrie shared. "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do I don't how I'm suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn't fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f--king much life's never gonna be the same without you R.I.P."
On Monday, one day after the accident took place, the Los Angeles Police Department shared in a press release that Ink Masters star Daniel Silva was allegedly driving a McLaren at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle and "ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree." According to officials, Silva "attempted" to flee the scene, but was stopped by eyewitnesses.
Silva was later arrested and charged with murder.
Corey La Barrie instagram
Corey's family has since announced memorial plans, sharing details on his official GoFundMe page.
"Our family is overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of love and support for Corey these past 2 days," the family said in a statement. "We are in the process of making arrangements and will be using these proceeds for a private family memorial, as well a public memorial in Los Angeles at the historical Hollywood Forever Cemetery; where Corey's supporters will have a place to attend, commemorate and celebrate his life."
"Proceeds will also go to a public memorial in Adelaide, Australia at his grand-dad's (whom Corey missed so much) and grandmother's place of rest. All supporters of Corey will be able to attend," the statement continued. "Your donations have made all of this possible and for that, we truly thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
The fundraiser has raised $187,469, surpassing the original $150,000 goal.
