Prince William's Latest Letter to Princess Diana Charity Would Make Any Mom Proud

Prince William and brother Prince Harry are teaming up for a special cause.

On Thursday morning, a charity known as The Diana Award revealed a letter written from the Duke of Cambridge that expressed just how supportive both of Princess Diana's sons are of the charity.

"I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award. My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty," Prince William wrote. "Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever."

He continued, "This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks."