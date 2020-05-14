EXCLUSIVE!

Catherine O'Hara Gets Tripped Up By Thai Food in Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Sneak Peek

by Lauren Piester | Thu., May. 14, 2020 11:33 AM

Not even Moira Rose knows everything.

Catherine O'Hara is currently in the hot seat on ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, playing for Upward Bound House. She's doing pretty well so far, but she might have reached an obstacle. 

E! News has an exclusive first look at her 464,000 question in tonight's episode that seems to stump her, and she turns to host Jimmy Kimmel for help. Unfortunately, Jimmy doesn't have the answers, so it's really just down to both of them talking through the question. 

The question is: "What type of restaurant was being reviewed in a newspaper article that was fittingly titled 'All You Need Is Larb?'" 

The answer is Thai, which is what both Jimmy and Catherine think the answer is, but neither one is totally sure, and Jimmy just ends up talking to himself, and is anyone else feeling rather hungry right now? 

Larb is a meat salad (though it can also be made with mushrooms) often eaten in a lettuce wrap, and is the national dish of Laos. But we didn't know that before we looked it up, so we also would not have been sure of the answer to this question. But hopefully Catherine goes with her and Jimmy's gut and picks Thai! 

You can see the rest of her run on the show in tonight's episode, followed by Dr. Phil taking a turn. 

Other celeb contestants have included Anthony Anderson, Lauren Lapkus, Ike Barinholtz, Hannibal Burress, Jane Fonda, Nikki Glaser, and more. 

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.

