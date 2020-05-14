Katy Keene, Green Arrow and the Canaries Still Alive at The CW (For Now)

Fear not, Green Arrow and the Canaries may still fly to fight crime on The CW.

On a call announcing The CW's new plan for the 2020-2021 season that sees the network holding its new and returning shows for a January 2021 premiere, network boss Mark Pedowitz addressed the many projects in limbo, including Green Arrow and the Canaries, a spinoff of Arrow, and the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene.

According to Pedowitz, there are active discussions with the studio about Green Arrow and the Canaries, which aired as a backdoor pilot in the final season of Arrow. It has not been ordered to series, but Pedowitz said that and The 100 prequel series are "very much alive." Th new Green Arrow series has Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Karkavy set as leads.

The status of Katy Keene, which stars Lucy Hale as the title character and is wrapping up its first season on Thursday, May 14, will depend on streaming numbers. Pedowitz said the network has extended its pickup option to see how well the show does once its available to stream in its entirety on The CW's digital platforms and HBO Max once that streamer debuts in late May. Pedowitz noted the network is "incredibly pleased with the creative" of Katy Keene, but "the linear ratings have been soft."

"We'd like to see it perform a little bit better," he said.

As for the Lost Boys series, a project that has been in development with Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas for some time, Pedowitz said he remains keen on the project and development and production has been rolled.

For more scoop on The CW, read what's in store with Riverdale's time jump here, what the plan is for Supernatural's final season here and get the lowdown on the new schedule right here.

